John Terry set for move to Spartak Moscow
John Terry is poised to move to Spartak Moscow on a one-year contract, according to reports.
The former Chelsea and England captain had been linked with a return to Aston Villa, where he spent last season.
But instead Terry, 37, looks set to move to Russia having reportedly already undergone a medical.
Музей #Спартак’а распахнул свои двери перед очень важным гостем.— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_official) September 8, 2018
👀 Есть варианты, кто бы это мог быть? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gxdoB1GF5M
Spartak hinted at an imminent announcement on their Twitter account, saying they were opening the doors for “a very important guest”.
The Russian club are managed by Massimo Carrera, who was Terry’s former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s assistant at Juventus and with the Italian national team.
- Press Association
