John Terry retires – how social media users reacted

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry announced his retirement from playing football on Sunday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how social media users reacted to the 37-year-old’s announcement.

Twenty-two years as a Blue. Fifteen major trophies. One of the finest careers of any Englishman in the history of the game.



Enjoy your retirement, JT. 💙 #CaptainLeaderLegend pic.twitter.com/t3KuoHomhK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2018

78 #ThreeLions appearances, 34 of those as captain. Six goals, including our first at the new @wembleystadium.



Congratulations on a great career, JT – and good luck for your next step. pic.twitter.com/xTrXrz2YJd — England (@England) October 7, 2018

Congratulations on a fantastic career, JT 🙌#AVFC pic.twitter.com/qWt0NhmyXH — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) October 7, 2018

Congratulations on your amazing career John Terry. I’m lucky to have shared a lot of memories and I will be always grateful for everything I have learned from you, a true leader and a legend of @ChelseaFC and football. I wish you all the best in your next chapter. #JT26 💙 pic.twitter.com/SKngXAvg7E — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) October 7, 2018

John Terry has announced his retirement from football. He does, of course, divide opinion, but when it comes to playing the game, I think we can all agree that he’s one of the finest defenders this country has ever produced. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 7, 2018

Congratulations on an amazing career! Thank you for everything you’ve done for me over the years! Always tried to help me and make me a better player. Goodluck in whatever is next🙌🏼🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kCpKh7ot9H — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) October 7, 2018