John O'Shea puts club future on hold as he focuses on Ireland finale

John O'Shea will not even consider his club future until he has brought down the curtain on his international career.

The 37-year-old defender, who is out of contract at Sunderland at the end of the month, will make his 118th and final appearance for the Republic of Ireland against the USA tomorrow.

Shane Long is a doubt for the game as he sat out training at Abbotstown today due to a knee injury.

Asked if he had had any contact with the Black Cats' new owner Stewart Donald, O'Shea said: "No, no, no contact with anybody.

"I'm just focusing on tomorrow and then let's see what will happen then. I'll enjoy this moment tomorrow and then let things happen then.

"Look, that's for the next few weeks to pan out. I'm sure there's lots of stuff going on because when stuff like that happens, there's plenty of plans and things need to happen.

"First and foremost, I'm just looking forward to tomorrow and hopefully getting a win, and the next few weeks will take care of itself."

Ireland boss Martin O'Neill paid tribute to O'Shea and his contribution to the cause.

He said: "I know people shower praise on someone who is just about to leave, but he has been a great influence and even though just in recent times he would have less chance of playing with other players younger than he being in the side, to have him around and for him not to retire just after the Euros was particularly great for myself.

"I wanted him around at the time and his influence is there for all to see."