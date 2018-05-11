John Motson to be honoured by Crystal Palace and Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace will mark John Motson’s final fixture as a commentator with an on-pitch presentation led by Roy Hodgson after the final whistle of Sunday’s visit of West Brom.

The 72-year-old’s broadcasting career will conclude after 50 years, 47 of which have been spent with Match of the Day, at the same time as the 2017/18 Premier League season.

In the presentation that follows his team’s traditional lap of honour Palace manager Hodgson, who before beginning his role at Selhurst Park spent four years with the senior England team, will also hand Motson a gift to commemorate his career.

Motson is to retire after covering six World Cup finals and 29 FA Cup finals, and having received an OBE for services to sports broadcasting in 2001.

