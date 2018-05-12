John Motson keeping it cool without his trademark sheepskin coat for final match

John Motson is keeping cool about his final commentary this weekend, which he will deliver minus his trademark sheepskin coat.

The veteran broadcaster will hang up the microphone after Crystal Palace’s match at home to West Brom on Sunday, which he is covering for Match of the Day.

It will bring to an end a BBC commentary career which has spanned more than half a century and has taken him to 29 FA Cup finals and six World Cup finals.

Motson will bring with him the usual home-made notes that have served him so well in the past, but the springtime heat means the sheepskin will remain in the wardrobe.

Motson wearing his trademark sheepskin coat (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s already too hot for the sheepskin,” the 72-year-old told Press Association Sport.

“It was too hot last week at Watford, so don’t worry, the sheepskin has been put away now.

“I’m pleased the weather’s turned – sheepskin is great, and you do shiver a bit between November and March (without it) I must say.”

Asked to sum up his emotions heading towards his Selhurst Park finale, Motson added: “At the moment I’m perfectly balanced and quite cool about it. I’m not going to make a really big deal of it – I’ve known since September that this was going to be my last season.

It's nearly time to hang up the sheepskin coat and we've got big plans to honour John Motson's final season behind the mic.



Find out about his last commentary, a special night of programming and more... He's even getting his own Mottymoji! 👉 https://t.co/iSK1qR6Yv0 pic.twitter.com/rDcuJ3UAjJ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 8, 2018

“I do like Selhurst Park as a commentary position anyway so I’m not worried about that side of it.

“I’m just feeling quite calm and collected about the whole thing. I know it’s going to be a special day because I’ve also got the BAFTA awards in the evening and they’re giving me a lifetime achievement award which I’m very thrilled about, so the day is going to go on into that.

“But the match is something I’ve got to deal with first and I shall do it in the normal way.”

The ‘normal way’ for Motson involves hours of pre-match preparation, where his wife Annie plays a key role.

“I’m old-fashioned, I’m a dinosaur,” he said.

Motson with his wife Annie, receiving an OBE in 2001 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

“I don’t work off a computer and I don’t delve into the club websites, my research is based mainly on my wife’s wonderful record book which she keeps dutifully and diligently every day of the season with all the teams, matches, appearances, goalscorers, newspaper cuttings, you name it – she’s got it all in one big volume.

“We’ve got 35 of these at home, and they’re a great record of my commentary career. I’m also sad to see the end of the Rothman’s Football Yearbook because that’s been a bible for all of us in the media hasn’t it?

“So that’s the formed basis of where I start from – then I might go and see the teams play in midweek if they had a match, and I’ve got DVDs of Crystal Palace and West Brom.

Motson, left, with co-commentator Mark Lawrenson at a Euro 2008 match in Basel (Mike Egerton/Empics)

“And I won’t be changing how I prepare this week – I’ve got my own methods and no doubt the up-and-coming commentators will find a different way of doing it.”

Motson’s career in commentary will be recognised in a special ‘Motty Night’ of programming on BBC Two on May 19, just after the FA Cup final has finished.

He insists he has not thought too deeply about what the next challenge might be, just said: “The voice is still working, it’s still strong, so if there is a way I could use it or someone could come up with a route I could go down, I suppose I would have to think about it.”

:: ‘Motty Night’, a special night of programming dedicated to John Motson, airs May 19 on BBC Two.

- Press Association