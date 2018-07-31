John Meyler: 'This bloody thing of training for four or five months...training in the sh*t and the mud'

John Meyler has said the hurling format for the 2018 season has been 'incredible' and that GAA has to realise how successful the Munster Championship was and that players want to play games.

In a wide-ranging interview on Newstalk's Off The Ball, Meyler was discussing Cork's semi-final defeat to Limerick on Sunday and his year in Cork hurlings top job.

Meyler felt the year had been an excellent one but had one gripe to make about training in the winter.

"The GAA have to realise how successful the Munster Championship was this year," said Meyler.

"And the All-Ireland is condensed. It's tight. Yeah, it is hard on players with probably two matches and then a weeks break, two matches, a weeks break...

"You know players want to play matches.

"This bloody thing of training for four or five months starting back in October, November, December, January, training in the shit and the mud."

Meyler pointed to his son, Ireland international David Meyler, who plays for Reading and has only gone through six-weeks preseason training ahead of the new Championship season in England.

"The GAA is obsessed with training and four or five-week breaks instead of playing the matches and that's it," adds Meyler.

The former U21s boss admitted that the game has become "a 20-man game" and that Limerick's bench may have edged out Cork in the end on Sunday and that he would love if the game had gone to a replay.

"I'd love to have had another shot next Sunday at Limerick again but we don't and there the rules and that's it."

You can listen to the full interview below.