John Higgins in stunning form as he progresses to World Championship quarter-finals

Four-time winner John Higgins breezed into the Snooker World Championship quarter-finals with a session to spare today after seeing off Jack Lisowski in a dominant 13-1 victory at the Crucible.

Higgins, who lost to world number one Mark Selby in the final last year, held an 8-0 overnight lead and Lisowski had to wait until the 11th frame to get on the board, courtesy of a 81 break.

However, Higgins stamped his authority in the next with a century before rattling in a tournament-high 146 clearance in the 13th frame en route to victory.

