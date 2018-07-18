John Egan set for transfer to Sheffield United

John Egan is heading for Sheffield United.

The Republic of Ireland defender is poised to complete a move from fellow Championship club Brentford.

Egan previously spent a short spell on loan at Sheffield United in 2012.

The son of Kerry Gaelic football legend, John, the 25-year-old has played 71 games for Brentford over two seasons.

He was made club captain at the start of last season.

Digital Desk