John Egan set for transfer to Sheffield United
18/07/2018
John Egan is heading for Sheffield United.
The Republic of Ireland defender is poised to complete a move from fellow Championship club Brentford.
Egan previously spent a short spell on loan at Sheffield United in 2012.
The son of Kerry Gaelic football legend, John, the 25-year-old has played 71 games for Brentford over two seasons.
He was made club captain at the start of last season.
Digital Desk
