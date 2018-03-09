John Delaney insists FAI will cope without Denis O'Brien backing

The Football Association of Ireland is strong enough to cope without the backing of Denis O'Brien, chief executive John Delaney has said.

Businessman O'Brien, who has contributed to the wages of the Republic of Ireland national team since 2008, had ended his spending.

Delaney confirmed it but said that the FAI was able to manage.

"Over the last 10 years (O'Brien) has given funding of almost €10m," Delaney told Newstalk's Off the Ball.

"We always knew it was going to come to an end. At this particular juncture we are strong enough to stand on our own two feet."

The current management team of Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane recently signed a new contract.