Johann van Graan rings the changes as Munster prepare for Ulster visit

Munster will field an almost entirely different team for the visit of Ulster to Thomond Park on Saturday with head coach Johann van Graan making 14 changes.

Newly crowned Young Player of the Year Sammy Arnold (pictured) is the only player who lined out against Racing 92 in the 27-22 Champions Cup semi-final defeat last weekend to keep his place in the starting XV.

Munster do welcome back hooker Mike Sherry, who captains the side on his 100th appearance with fellow front row James Cronin also set for his 100th game in Red. Brian Scott joins them in the front three.

Gerbrandt Grobler and Darren O'Shea start in the second-row just ahead of Dave O'Callaghan, Conor Oliver and Robin Copeland in the back row.

Duncan Williams and JJ Hanrahan start as half-backs with Dan Goggin partnering Arnold in the centre.

Calvin Nash joins Ireland international Darren Sweetnam on the wing with Stephen Fitzgerald wearing the number 15 jersey.

Munster team to face Ulster:

Stephen Fitzgerald; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Mike Sherry (C), Brian Scott; Gerbrandt Grobler, Darren O’Shea; Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland.

Replacements:

Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Jack O’Donoghue, James Hart, Bill Johnston, Shane Daly.

