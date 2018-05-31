Joey Carbery confirms move to Munster Rugby

Back to Munster Rugby Sport Home

Joey Carbery is set to join Munster Rugby ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The out-half, who makes the move from Leinster, is currently part of the Ireland squad set to travel to Australia for the three-Test tour.

Addressing the recent speculation at an IRFU press conference today, Carbery confirmed he will be making the move to Munster.

The 22-year-old has made 37 appearances for Leinster, scoring 101 points, while at international level he has played on 10 occasions, scoring 22 points.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow
KEYWORDS: Joey Carbery, Munster, Rugby, Leinster, Sport

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport