Joey Carbery confirms move to Munster Rugby

Joey Carbery is set to join Munster Rugby ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The out-half, who makes the move from Leinster, is currently part of the Ireland squad set to travel to Australia for the three-Test tour.

Addressing the recent speculation at an IRFU press conference today, Carbery confirmed he will be making the move to Munster.

The 22-year-old has made 37 appearances for Leinster, scoring 101 points, while at international level he has played on 10 occasions, scoring 22 points.

