Joey Barton to be unveiled as manager of Fleetwood as betting ban expires

Joey Barton will face the media for the first time as a manager on Monday when he is unveiled as manager of Fleetwood.

The former Burnley midfielder’s 13-month ban for betting on football matches ended on Saturday, allowing him to finally take up the role as boss of the Sky Bet League One club.

Barton was announced as John Sheridan’s successor in April on a three-year deal but was unable to start work until his suspension from football activities was served.

After his ban finished Barton wrote on Instagram: “Delighted to take over as Head Coach of @ftfcofficial (Fleetwood Town).

“Really looking forward to joining a forward thinking football club. #OnwardsTogether.”

Fleetwood welcomed Barton by posting a picture of the once-capped England midfielder holding a club scarf above his head on their official website.

“The vastly-experienced 35-year-old, who excelled during his top-flight playing career with the likes of Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers and most recently Burnley, will take charge of the club’s first team this summer with pre-season starting on Monday 18th June,” said a club statement.

Barton was banned by the Football Association in April 2017 for placing 1,260 bets on football matches over the course of 10 years.

The ban was then reduced by five months following an appeal, allowing Barton to start his managerial career ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Clint Hill, who played alongside Barton at QPR and Rangers, and Steve Eyre have joined Fleetwood as first-team coaches.

Fleetwood finished 14th in League One last season after Sheridan replaced the sacked Uwe Rosler in February with the club in 20th place.

- Press Association