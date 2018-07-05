Joel Robles joins Real Betis

Goalkeeper Joel Robles has signed a four-year contract with Real Betis following his release by Everton, the Spanish club have announced.

The 28-year-old Spaniard spent five years at Goodison Park but has decided to move on after his contract expired this summer.

Robles, who was signed by former boss Roberto Martinez after winning the FA Cup under him at Wigan, had been third choice behind Jordan Pickford and Maarten Stekelenburg.

A statement from Betis read: “Real Betis Balompie has signed Joel Robles from Everton FC. The goalkeeper has signed a contract until 2022.”

Robles, who had spells at Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano earlier in his career, published his own statement on Twitter thanking Everton.

He wrote: “I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to wear the shirt of such a great club like Everton and be able to play at Goodison Park in front of such great fans for the past five years.

“It has been five unforgettable seasons in which I have worked hard every day to improve on the pitch and represent the greatness of the club off it.

“I want you all to know that I will always remember every game I have played for Everton with pride and honour.”

