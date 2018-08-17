Joel Campbell ends seven-year Arsenal stint with move to Serie A club Frosinone

Joel Campbell has called time on his seven-year career with Arsenal to join Serie A club Frosinone.

The Costa Rica forward, now 26, joined Arsenal from Deportivo Saprissa in August 2011 but only made 40 first-team appearances, instead spending most of his time on the Gunners’ books on loan at Lorient, Olympiakos, Villarreal, Sporting Lisbon and Real Betis.

Good luck in Italy, @joel_campbell12 🇮🇹 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 17, 2018

He did score three Premier League goals for Arsenal, all in the 2015-16 season when he made 19 appearances.

On Friday Arsenal announced Campbell had moved to Frosinone, who won the Serie B play-off final last season, on a permanent transfer.

A statement on arsenal.com read: “We would like to thank Joel for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.”

- Press Association