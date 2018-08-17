Joel Campbell ends seven-year Arsenal stint with move to Serie A club Frosinone

Back to Sport Home

Joel Campbell has called time on his seven-year career with Arsenal to join Serie A club Frosinone.

The Costa Rica forward, now 26, joined Arsenal from Deportivo Saprissa in August 2011 but only made 40 first-team appearances, instead spending most of his time on the Gunners’ books on loan at Lorient, Olympiakos, Villarreal, Sporting Lisbon and Real Betis.

He did score three Premier League goals for Arsenal, all in the 2015-16 season when he made 19 appearances.

On Friday Arsenal announced Campbell had moved to Frosinone, who won the Serie B play-off final last season, on a permanent transfer.

A statement on arsenal.com read: “We would like to thank Joel for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.”

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Football, World, UK, Club Soccer, Frosinone, UK, Arsenal, Italy Serie A, Premier League, Arsenal, football, Frosinone, Joel Campbell, Transfers, Football, Italy Serie A, Premier League, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport