Joe Schmidt wins Phillips Manager of the Year Award for the second time

Joe Schmidt has won the 2018 Phillips Manager of the Year Award.

The Ireland head coach was given the award for a second time, after guiding Ireland to arguably their best ever 12-month span.

They won just a third Six Nations Grand Slam title in March, before a test series win against Australia.

His side capped a memorable year by securing Ireland's first-ever win on home soil against the All Blacks.

Schmidt also won the annual award in 2014.
