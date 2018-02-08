Joe Schmidt makes four changes for Italy clash; Jordan Larmour on the bench

Joe Schmidt has made four changes for Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy, writes Steve Neville.

Jack Conan and Dan Leavy both come into the squad in place of CJ Stander and the injured Josh van der Flier.

20-year-old Jordan Larmour looks to be in line to make his international debut from the bench having been named among the substitutes.

The other changes are in the tight five with Jack McGrath starting at loose-head and Cian Healy dropping to the bench. Devin Toner returns to the second-row in the plack of James Ryan, who doesn't feature in the match day squad.

Captain Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong join McGrath in the front row with Iain Henderson partnering Toner behind them.

Best will draw level with Paul O'Connell as Ireland's third-most capped player of all time, on 108 Test appearances.

Peter O'Mahony joins Leavy and Conan to make up the back-row.

Schmidt has gone with the same back-line that started in Paris last weekend meaning Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton continue as half-backs.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw continue their partnership in the centre with Jacob Stockdale, Kieth Earls and Rob Kearney making up the back three.

Quinn Roux has been called up to the bench to cover second-row joining the uncapped Larmour. The rest of the replacements are made up of Sean Cronin, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, CJ Stander, Kieran Marmion and Joey Carbery.

Jordan Larmour

Ireland team to face Italy in Dublin on Saturday: R Kearney (Leinster), K Earls (Munster), R Henshaw (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Stockdale (Ulster), J Sexton (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J McGrath (Leinster), R Best (Ulster, capt), T Furlong (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), D Toner (Leinster), P O'Mahony (Munster), D Leavy, J Conan (both Leinster).

Replacements: S Cronin, C Healy, A Porter (all Leinster), Q Roux (Connacht), CJ Stander (Munster), K Marmion (Connacht), J Carbery, J Larmour (both Leinster).

- Additional reporting by PA