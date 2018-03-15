Joe Schmidt has made only one change to Irish side set to face England in Grand Slam showdown
Joe Schmidt has made only one change to the Irish side set to face England in a Grand Slam showdown in Twickenham on Paddy's Day.
Lock Iain Henderson will replace Devin Toner in the second row.
Schmidt had a full squad to choose from with no injury worries following the win over Scotland.
England however, have made seven changes as they hope to avoid three defeats in a row.
Here's your Ireland team for Saturday #NatWest6Nations#TeamOfUs#ShoulderToShoulder#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/sQyhNCpoEZ— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 15, 2018
Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Dan Leavy, CJ Stander.
Replacements: Sean Cronin, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.
