Joe Schmidt expected to make three changes for Scotland clash

Back to Six Nations 2018 Sport Home

Joe Schmidt is preparing to name his team for Saturday's Six Nations meeting with Scotland.

The Ireland head coach is expected to make three changes to the side that beat Wales.

Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson look set to return to the pack, having recovered from hamstring injuries.

Garry Ringrose should take the place of the injured Chris Farrell in the centre.


KEYWORDS: rugby, six nations, ireland

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport