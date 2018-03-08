Joe Schmidt expected to make three changes for Scotland clash
08/03/2018 - 11:12:52Back to Six Nations 2018 Sport Home
Joe Schmidt is preparing to name his team for Saturday's Six Nations meeting with Scotland.
The Ireland head coach is expected to make three changes to the side that beat Wales.
Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson look set to return to the pack, having recovered from hamstring injuries.
Garry Ringrose should take the place of the injured Chris Farrell in the centre.
Join the conversation - comment here