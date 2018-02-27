Joe Schmidt defends 'world class' defence coach Andy Farrell

Joe Schmidt has backed his defence coach Andy Farrell, describing the Englishman as world class” in the wake of Ireland’s concession of three tries for the second game in a row, writes Brendan O’Brien.

Both Wales and Italy have now managed to claim a hat-trick of five-pointers against the Six Nations table toppers – and only side still capable of putting together a Grand Slam – and it is occupying many minds before the fourth round clash against Scotland.

Farrell is widely regarded in rugby circles for his coaching. Defence coach with England during Stuart Lancaster’s tenure, he has held the same brief with Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions and, of course, with Ireland.

But Ireland have been prone to shipping multiple ties throughout his tenure with three conceded in ten of his 22 games and New Zealand managing four on one occasion. Recent leakages have been caused by a tendency for the team to adopt a line that is far too narrow.

“Andy Farrell is world class,” said Schmidt on Wednesday after Ireland’s open training session at the Aviva Stadium. “I'm maybe not the best person to judge, but in my experience, and I've worked with a whole lot of people, I think he's world class.

“He's got the confidence of our group because they can see the system works. We've just got to make sure we apply it at the right time at the right place, with the right people in the right place. with the right people doing the same thing.”

Injuries have left Schmidt with no choice but to use some players with less experience than he would ideally like in the Six Nations and, though all of acquitted themselves well, there is no doubt but the callow nature of some has created issues in the rearguard.

“If you look back at the (Wales) game with one guy doing this and one doing that, there were very clear images that people know what we should be doing. Some of that is exuberance, somebody trying to make sure they are contributing in a positive manner. But any enthusiasm has to be tempered with intelligence on the pitch.

“Teams are too good. You don't fly out at Hadleigh Parks or Scott Williams and expect them to feel ruffled. They're going to say: 'welcome, I'm going to manipulate you and make something of this for my team'. There are some learning experiences there. Do we have to learn quickly? Absolutely, because we can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game.

“Andy's doing a great job, not just with the team, but with individuals. Trying to get them to understand the pictures, so they make good decisions.”