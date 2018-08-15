Joe Quaid: Limerick team have the right attitude to win

Limerick legend Joe Quaid believes their players have the right mental approach to finally end their 45-year wait to lift the Liam McCarthy Cup this Sunday.

The Shannonsiders take on defending champions Galway in the All-Ireland Hurling Final in what will be their first time to contest the decider since 2007.

Quaid kept goal in Limerick's defeats to Offaly in 1994 and Limerick in 1996 - and he is hopeful that the class of 2018 can come out on top on Sunday.

"They're carefree, they just have a great attitude about them," said Quaid.

"Even Shane Dowling's interview straight after the match - we're coming up but we're not coming up to march behind the band.

"I thought it was brilliant.

"Years before, I suppose, we were happy if Limerick got there. Now it's time to win."