Joe McDonagh Cup wrap: 'Mighty day' as Westmeath qualify for final

Westmeath are the first team into this year's Joe McDonagh Cup hurling final.

Late points from Allan Devine, Aonghus Clarke and Liam Varley saw Michael Ryan's side edge out Antrim by 2-19 to 1-20 in Mullingar.

Lake County boss Michael Ryan was delighted for his team.

"I'm so, so proud of everyone," he said. "We kept the gameplan going. We kept using the ball. We got a couple of great points from play and Allan Devine nailed a couple of long-range frees.

"That's what it's all about. This game is about 75 minutes and I'm so proud of everyone involved in Westmeath hurling, all the players, all the clubs and, above all, all the supporters.

"It was a mighty day for Westmeath hurling but, having said that, there's a long road yet to be travelled."

Division 2A League champions Carlow are up to second place following a 10-point, 2-25 to 2-15, victory at their neighbours Laois.

Kerry kept their qualification hopes alive with a 0-18 to 0-16 win over basement side Meath.

- Digital desk