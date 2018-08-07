Joe Hart joins Burnley on two-year deal

Burnley have signed goalkeeper Joe Hart on a two-year deal from Manchester City.

The Clarets confirmed the transfer on their official website, revealing an undisclosed fee had been paid for the former England number one.

Manager Sean Dyche was not expecting to be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer but injuries to Nick Pope and Tom Heaton - both England internationals in their own right - forced his hand.

Hart spent 12 years as a City player but went from undisputed first-choice to fringe player after Pep Guardiola's arrival and spent the last two seasons on loan with Torino and West Ham.

The 31-year-old ultimately lost his place in England's World Cup squad too, edged out by Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Pope for a place in Gareth Southgate's plans this summer.

Hart, who boasts 75 international caps and two Premier League titles, will wear squad number 20.