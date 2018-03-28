Jockey Pat Smullen diagnosed with a tumour

Jockey Pat Smullen is "fully focused" on making a complete recovery after he was diagnosed with a tumour.

The nine-time champion Irish Flat jockey said in a statement that he will not be riding "for the foreseeable future" as he receives medial treatment.

Smullen, 40, said: "Most people will have been aware that I have been in hospital in recent days undergoing tests.

"I was showing some of the symptoms associated with a gallstone problem but it was discovered that the problem was more serious.

"A tumour was discovered and consequently I won't be riding for the foreseeable future. It's a new challenge for me and it's one I am fully focused on overcoming.

"I've got tremendous support from family and friends, both within racing and outside of racing, and I'm very positive about making a full recovery."

- PA