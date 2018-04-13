Joao Carvalho's brother takes legal action over fighter's death after Dublin MMA clash

The brother of an MMA fighter who died after a fight at the National Stadium in Dublin is taking legal action.

28-year-old Joao Carvalho died after an event at the boxing arena on April 9, 2016.

TheJournal.ie reports that Alexandre da Cunha Silvestre is to sue the fight's promoters, those providing medical cover at the event, and others.

Mr Carvalho's inquest heard details of chaotic scenes after he lost consciousness following 41 blows to the head.

The fighter developed an acute subdural haemorrhage due to blunt force trauma to the head, a post-mortem examination revealed.

Mr Carvalho died at Beaumont Hospital on April 11 last after he was knocked out in the third round of a Total Extreme Fighting contest at the National Boxing Stadium.

The hearing resulted in a recommendation that MMA be regulated by a governing body.

