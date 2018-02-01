Joanne Cantwell to take over from Michael Lyster on The Sunday Game

Back to Sport Home

Joanne Cantwell will anchor The Sunday Game Live when Michael Lyster retires at the end of this year's GAA Championship.

The former Dublin footballer joined RTÉ in 2007 as a reporter on The Sunday Game.

Over the past 11 years she has worked across numerous RTÉ Sport programmes on TV and radio.

Joanne Cantwell says she is passionate about our national games and is delighted to take up the position on such an iconic show.

The announcement brought a mainly positive reaction on Twitter.

Although there were one or two dissenting voices.

Irish Examiner columnist, Enda McEvoy, was struck by the timing of the announcement.

While another Twitter user, Thomas Quinn, pointed out one of her main challenges on the programme.
KEYWORDS: gaa, sunday game

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport