Joanne Cantwell to take over from Michael Lyster on The Sunday Game

Joanne Cantwell will anchor The Sunday Game Live when Michael Lyster retires at the end of this year's GAA Championship.

The former Dublin footballer joined RTÉ in 2007 as a reporter on The Sunday Game.

Over the past 11 years she has worked across numerous RTÉ Sport programmes on TV and radio.

Joanne Cantwell says she is passionate about our national games and is delighted to take up the position on such an iconic show.

The announcement brought a mainly positive reaction on Twitter.

Great decision that.... #absolutelycrackinpresenter — Chris O Driscoll (@chriso92002) February 1, 2018

@Joanne_Cantwell congratulations and well deserved your preparation and professionalism has shone through for years both in radio and tv. Great news — Conor McDermott (@ConorDonegal) February 1, 2018

Joanne Cantwell to anchor Sun Game. Good to see talent rewarded. — Dermot Crowe (@Shamenfreude) February 1, 2018

Great news for many reasons, including having a #SundayGame presenter who knows the games well having been on both sides of the line. Congrats on a very well-deserved gig and every best wish. — CathalMacCoille (@CMacCoille) February 1, 2018

Although there were one or two dissenting voices.

Awful decision. — Robert Hartigan (@1RobertHartigan) February 1, 2018

Irish Examiner columnist, Enda McEvoy, was struck by the timing of the announcement.

Apt that Joanne Cantwell should be named the next presenter of the Sunday Game on St Brigid's Day. — Enda McEvoy (@EndaEndamac95) February 1, 2018

While another Twitter user, Thomas Quinn, pointed out one of her main challenges on the programme.