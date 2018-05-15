Joachim Low agrees to Germany contract extension

Germany head coach Joachim Low has extended his contract until 2022.

Low replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in 2006 and led his country to World Cup glory in 2014.

The 58-year-old's existing deal ran until 2020 but Low is now set to lead Die Mannschaft at a fourth World Cup in Qatar.

Low left out Liverpool midfielder Emre Can from his provisional 27-man squad for this summer's World Cup.

Can, who made four appearances in qualifying, has not played since suffering a back injury in March.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil and Manchester City duo Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan were named in the squad today.