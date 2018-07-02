Jim McGuinness in the frame to manage Galway United - report

By Stephen Barry

Former All-Ireland-winning manager Jim McGuinness is a surprise contender to take charge at Galway United, it's been reported.

The westerners, who are currently the subject of a takeover bid by two Saudi Arabian investors, are recruiting a new manager following Shane Keegan's departure.

Following a change of codes, McGuinness has completed his UEFA A Licence and is on the jub hunt having left his assistant manager role at Beijing Sinobo Guoan for "personal, family reasons" last January.

The Irish Sun reports that McGuinness is in the frame for the job, as well as a potential management team of Dundalk captain Stephen O'Donnell and former Galway United midfielder John Russell.

McGuinness's family are living in Glasgow, where he spent almost five years working with Celtic, and it's said his preference would be a job in the UK.

However, the potential €500,000 investment, if the Saudi takeover goes through, could sway McGuinness.

Prior to that, he led Donegal to the All-Ireland Football title in 2012.