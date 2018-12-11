Jim McGuinness eager to get started with US soccer team

Jim McGuinness will be officially unveiled as the new Charlotte Independence head coach in North Carolina this afternoon.

The All-Ireland winning former Donegal boss is taking charge of an American franchise who play in second division U-S-L Championship.

After spells as assistant coach at Celtic and Chinese Super League side Beijing Guaoan, McGuinness is eager to hit the ground running.

"It's just about planning, it's about preparation and obviously over the next number of weeks really heavily looking at the recruitment side of things," McGuinness said.

"Attitude will be important, character will be important, having people with the attributes to fit the philosophy that we want to implement.

"So it will certainly be a busy few weeks coming up as the window opens up out there and trying to get the right people in the door."

