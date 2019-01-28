Jim Gavin calls out GAA for lack of 'clear vision' for football

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has criticised the GAA for not having "a clear vision" for the future of Gaelic football.

The All-Ireland winning boss has also hit out at managers for their public opposition to the controversial hand-pass rule.

Gavin feels the experimental rules should have been introduced across the board.

"Personally, I would have just got on with it and introduced them so you have it and then when you go back to play with your clubs you have it," said Gavin.

"Now we have players playing Sigerson on Wednesday and they have a completely different set of rules and they are two completely different games."