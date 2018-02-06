Jesse Lingard apologises for 'unacceptable' tweet during Munich Air Disaster memorial service

Jesse Lingard has apologised for an "unacceptable" tweet which appeared on his Twitter feed during the Munich Air Disaster memorial service, writes Stephen Barry.

The Manchester United midfielder was at Old Trafford for the 60th anniversary of the disaster, which took the lives of 23 people, including eight United players and three club staff members.

Survivors Bobby Charlton and Harry Gregg were joined by current players and 4,500 supporters for the service, with a minute's silence held at 3.04pm - the time of the crash 60 years ago.

Three minutes later, in reply to an @ILoveMCR post about "a few games of FIFA" with Marcus Rashford, Lingard's verified account tweeted, "Your (sic) not ready for me".

Jesse Lingard labelled 'disrespectful' by fans for Fifa tweet during Munich memoria... pic.twitter.com/qLq5CBl5Bo — NewsAddUp (@newsaddup) February 6, 2018

The tweet received angry comments from fans for being disrespectful. Lingard has explained, however, it was an inadvertent tweet from a member of his media team.

"A member of my media team inadvertently replied to a tweet this afternoon on my Twitter profile during the Munich memorial service at Old Trafford," Lingard wrote on Twitter this evening.

"I was unaware as I was attending the service at the time, and don't condone the post or the timing in any way.

"The post has now been deleted, and I'd like to apologise for any upset caused, this is totally unacceptable and does not reflect my personality or views on this emotional day."

Earlier, Lingard featured in a Manchester United Foundation video commemorating the 1958 disaster.