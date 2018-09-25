Jean Kleyn extends Munster deal

Back to Munster Rugby Sport Home

Munster have secured the services of Jean Kleyn until 2022.

The South African lock has signed a three-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old, who will be eligible to play for Ireland next year, has scored six tries in 42 appearances since joining the province in 2016.

Kleyn told Munster after signing the deal: "I'm just glad to get it out of the way and show my commitment."

KEYWORDS:

rugbyMunster

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport