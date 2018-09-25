Jean Kleyn extends Munster deal
Munster have secured the services of Jean Kleyn until 2022.
The South African lock has signed a three-year contract extension.
The 25-year-old, who will be eligible to play for Ireland next year, has scored six tries in 42 appearances since joining the province in 2016.
Kleyn told Munster after signing the deal: "I'm just glad to get it out of the way and show my commitment."
