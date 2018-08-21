Jason Denayer swaps Manchester City for Lyon

Back to Manchester City FC Sport Home

Lyon have signed Belgium defender Jason Denayer on a permanent deal from Manchester City, the clubs have announced.

The 23-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Denayer came through the academy ranks at City but did not make a first-team breakthrough.

He moves after two loan spells at Galatasaray and further stints at Celtic and Sunderland in recent years.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Club Football, UK, World, Soccer, Lyon, UK, Lyon, Man City, French Ligue 1, Premier League, football, Jason Denayer, Football, French Ligue 1, Premier League, Lyon, Man City, United Kingdom, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport