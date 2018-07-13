Jamie Murray and Victoria Azarenka sink British pair to reach Wimbledon final

Jamie Murray is within sight of a second successive Wimbledon mixed doubles title after reaching the final with Victoria Azarenka.

Murray, who was paired with Martina Hingis last year, teamed up with new partner Azarenka to see off British youngsters Jay Clarke and Harriet Dart 6-2 6-2 on Court One.

They will face the winner of Michael Venus and Katarina Srebotnik versus Alexander Peya and Nicole Melichar in the final on Sunday.

Defeat for 19-year-old Clarke and 21-year-old Dart ends one of the stories of the championships from a home point of view as they had never played together before.

They defeated the top seeds on the way to the last four and bow out with their heads held high.

But Murray and Azarenka were too good for them and won the match in the same time it took John Isner and Kevin Anderson to move from 9-9 to 14-14 in the final set of the marathon men’s semi-final on Centre Court.

“It is brilliant, we are really excited to be in the final. We played a really good match from start to finish,” Murray said.

“We didn’t give them a chance and it feels really good.”

- Press Association