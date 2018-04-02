'Jamie Malone has been a gent' - Tipp selector Shane Stapleton on incident
02/04/2018 - 17:46:00Back to Sport Home
By John Fogarty
Tipperary football selector Shane Stapleton says he knows Clare footballer Jamie Malone did not intend to hurt him in February’s Division 2 game in Ennis.
In an extensive interview in Tuesday's Irish Examiner, Stapleton details the aftermath of the push onto concrete at Cusack Park.
Stapleton suffered seizures and concussion and was forced to miss work for four weeks.
Malone was suspended for two matches as a result of the incident but Stapleton wished no ill on him. The pair had been in touch since the incident.
“Jamie Malone has been a gent. I'm glad he has moved on and is back playing so well for Clare. We’ve been texting forward and back since.
Stapleton was upset with how the incident was portrayed in Clare as if he and Tipperary had looked for Malone to be dismissed by referee Jerome Henry.
“I used to train the Fermoy footballers and the Kildorrery hurlers and I know a few of the lads from Mary I and they’d would be talking about nice a fella Jamie Malone is. I was hoping he knew nobody in Tipp was blaming him or it was a personal thing. It was just a freak result of the push but before people comment about any incident they might realise that they don't know how it can affect the people involved.”
Join the conversation - comment here