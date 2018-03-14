Jamie Carragher suspended by Sky for rest of season as man who filmed spitting incident gets death threats

Jamie Carragher has been suspended by Sky for the rest of the football season for spitting towards a father and his daughter from his car window, the broadcaster has announced.

In a statement, Sky Sports said it has taken the decision to bench the 40-year-old pundit following an internal review of the incident.

"Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again," it said.

"Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role."

Carragher contacted the United fan, a 42-year-old from North Wales called Andy Hughes, on Sunday to apologise to him and his daughter.

He has also apologised publicly and has today posted another message on Twitter taking full responsibility after it emerged that Hughes and his family have received abuse for his role in the incident.

I’ve made a big mistake & accept full responsibility. I am the only person to blame for this sorry situation, so please leave the family alone. https://t.co/HBuCBRyvJF — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 14, 2018

Hughes was warned by the police for using his phone to film Carragher while both were driving but no further action will be taken and the ex-England defender has asked his Twitter followers to "please leave the family alone".

The 42-year-old, from North Wales, said: “We have been feeling under siege. It has been really worrying.

“I have received threats, death threats and all kinds of abuse, and I don’t know how to deal with it. I worry for my ­daughter’s safety, I really do.”

It comes after the parents of the 14-year-old girl, in whose direction Carragher spat, urged Sky not to sack the football pundit.

Ex-England footballer Jamie Carragher has been filmed spitting at a family's car. Read the full story > https://t.co/rQCWf00D8t pic.twitter.com/q3Hftr9fFX — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 12, 2018

Mr Hughes has told the Mirror newspaper that the former Liverpool defender had personally apologised and shown genuine remorse.

Carragher said that his actions were "well below the standards we expect of our people".

Asked if he had seen the girl in the car, he replied: "I didn't to be honest, she was leant back. I wish she wasn't involved. I hate that she was involved more than anything."

Carragher's fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said this was an "isolated incident" and hoped the former Liverpool man would be able to continue in his role.

Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies. https://t.co/ofrNfiwhYH — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 11, 2018

In a tweet on Sunday night, Carragher wrote: "Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies."