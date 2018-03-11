Jamie Carragher apologises to 14-year-old girl after appearing to spit at her

Jamie Carragher has apologised to a 14-year-old girl for appearing to spit at her after Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The teenage United fan was sat in the passenger seat while her father was driving and talking to the former Liverpool and England defender about the game.

When the driver repeatedly mentioned the score, Carragher is heard to say, "Alright", before appearing to spit at the car alongside his.

The incident, recorded by the girl's father, ends with the girl saying to her father that Carragher's spittle had hit her in the face.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Carragher wrote: "Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies."