James Sugrue and Peter O’Keeffe to play in Irish Open qualifier

By James O'Connor

Mallow’s James Sugrue and Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) have been nominated by the Golfing Union of Ireland to compete in the 36-hole Dubai Duty Free Irish Open qualifier.

The Cork golfers, who are currently competing at The Amateur Open on the Royal Aberdeen and Murcar Links, Scotland, will join a field of 130 players at Rosapenna Golf Resort on June 30 and July 1st.

The 36-hole tournament, administered by the PGA in Ireland, will be played on the Sandy Hills Links. Four starting places in the Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club (July 5th-8th) are on offer.

Sugrue and O’Keeffe are among six Irish amateurs to be nominated, with Reece Black (Hilton Templepatrick), Robert Brazill (Naas), Jamie Fletcher (Warrenpoint) and Jake Whelan (Newlands) also playing.

PGA professionals will compete alongside these six amateurs and 12 professionals nominated by the European Tour.

Leading lights on the PGA in Ireland circuit, including Michael McGeady (Evolve Golf Coaching), Colm Moriarty (Glasson Hotel & Golf Club), Simon Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort), David Higgins (Waterville Links) and Damian Mooney (Damian Mooney Golf) will be in action as will reigning Irish PGA champion, Tim Rice (Limerick).

Also featuring will be a number of Challenge Tour regulars including Cormac Sharvin and Ruaidhri McGee, who represented Rosapenna as an amateur.

They have accepted European Tour invites to play along with Colin Crowley, Brian Casey, Stuart Grehan, Conor O'Rourke, Jack Hume, J R Galbraith, David Carey, Rory McNamara, Kevin Phelan and Chris Selfridge.