James McClean to face 'internal disciplinary proceedings' after failing to report for WBA training camp

Ireland midfielder James McClean is set to face "internal disciplinary proceedings", his club has announced.

West Brom began a four-day training camp in Scotland today and reported on their website that McClean had not reported for training.

"James McClean has failed to report without permission and will now face internal disciplinary proceedings," states the report on the Baggies' website.

It was a disappointing season for McClean and West Brom as they finished 20th and suffered relegation, despite a late upsurge in form under manager Darren Moore.

McClean, who is facing into a season in the Championship, made 30 league appearances for West Brom last season, scoring once.