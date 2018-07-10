James McClean faces disciplinary proceedings after failing to attend West Brom training camp

James McClean faces a disciplinary hearing at West Brom after he failed to turn up for a club training camp in Scotland without permission.

The club said on their website that the Republic of Ireland international failed to report for training at St Andrew's University, where the club is holding a four-day training camp until Thursday.

The club said: "James McClean has failed to report without permission and will now face internal disciplinary proceedings."

Four other players were given permission to absent themselves from the training camp, but McClean was not on that list.

He was spotted watching his brother Patrick's team Sligo Rovers lose 2-1 to Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Sunday.