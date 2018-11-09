James McClean apologises to Stoke supporters for controversial comments
James McClean has apologised to the broader Stoke supporter base for the comments he made on social media last weekend.
The Republic of Ireland winger described a section of fans that had been abusing him as "uneducated cavemen" in an Instagram post.
McClean was responding to a small number of Stoke supporters whom he claims were abusing him for his religious beliefs and upbringing.
The 30-year old says he apologises to the "vast majority" of Stoke fans, who may disagree with his decision not to wear a poppy, but are decent and respectful.
- Digital Desk
