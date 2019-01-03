James McCarthy could go on loan to West Brom as he prepares for return from leg-break
James McCarthy could drop down to the Championship in an effort to step up his recovery from a double leg-break.
The Republic of Ireland midfielder hasn't played for Everton in a year following the horror injury at Goodison Park last season.
West Brom, fourth in the Championship, are believed to be interested in a loan deal for McCarthy.
Everton are keen to offer him game time to speed up his return.
McCarthy suffered his injury playing against West Brom last January.
