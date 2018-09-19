James Horan receives nomination to return as Mayo manager - report

James Horan's return to the Mayo senior footballers appears a step closer.

The Mayo News reports that the 47-year-old has received at least one nomination to replace departed manager Stephen Rochford.

Horan left the post four years ago, having guided the Westerners to back-to-back All-Ireland finals.

U21 boss Michael Solan and former All-Ireland minor winning manager Enda Gilvarry are also said to be in the running for the role.

Rochford stepped down last month over a lack of "the desired level of support " from the County Board.

