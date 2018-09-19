James Horan receives nomination to return as Mayo manager - report

James Horan's return to the Mayo senior footballers appears a step closer.

The Mayo News reports that the 47-year-old has received at least one nomination to replace departed manager Stephen Rochford.

BREAKING: The Mayo News understands that James Horan has been nominated for the Mayo senior football manager position by at least one Mayo GAA club. Deadline for nominations closes at 1pm today. #mayogaa #GAA — Mayo News - Sport (@mayonewssport) September 19, 2018

Horan left the post four years ago, having guided the Westerners to back-to-back All-Ireland finals.

U21 boss Michael Solan and former All-Ireland minor winning manager Enda Gilvarry are also said to be in the running for the role.

Rochford stepped down last month over a lack of "the desired level of support " from the County Board.

Digital Desk