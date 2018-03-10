Jacob Stockdale made history with his two tries against Scotland

Jacob Stockdale has enjoyed quite a start to his international rugby career.

The 21-year-old has only played eight games but he has already scored an incredible 10 tries.

After scoring two against Scotland on Saturday, which brought his tally into double digits, Stockdale has now scored six tries in the Six Nations and he has made history in the process.

He is now the first Irish rugby player to score six tries in a single Five/Six Nations campaign.

An impressive record to break, especially when you consider the try-scoring talent gone before him - just think of Brian O'Driscoll and Tommy Bowe.

Stockdale is also just the fourth player from any nation to score six tries since Italy joined the tournament in 2000.

Simply incredible. Hard to believe it is just his first Six Nations campaign.