Jack Wilshere 'the most overrated player on the planet' - Roy Keane unimpressed after Arsenal defeat

In typical fashion, Roy Keane did not hold back when assessing Arsenal's 2-1 Europa League defeat to Östersund last night, writes Steve Neville.

Despite the loss, Arsenal qualified on goal difference but Roy Keane was full of criticism on punditry duty after the game, taking aim at Jack Wilshere in particular.

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere (left) and Ostersunds FK's Curtis Edwards battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg match. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Speaking on ITV, Keane referred to the English midfielder as "the most overrated player on the planet" in his analysis of the Gunners' performance.

"I think Arsenal are a great example on how not to start a game of football. They're so slow out of the blocks. Poor attitude," said Keane.

"The manager summed it up. No energy, no desire. You're looking for your senior players to lead by example.

"I always think when Wilshere's your captain...for me probably the most overrated player on the planet and they got lucky with the result.

"If you start the game slowly no matter how good you are it's hard to get going. It's not like a light switch, you can't just turn it on and off."

Wilshere's boss, Arsene Wenger has since rejected Keane's criticism saying he rates the midfielder highly.

"It's very difficult to hear. I rate Wilshere very highly. You can have opinions," Wenger said today, as reported by Sky Sports.

"Jack was in the team last night but did not perform particularly well.

"It was certainly not one of his best performances. Roy Keane knows that it can happen to anybody."

