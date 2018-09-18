Jack Wilshere set for spell on the sidelines after successful ankle surgery

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere is facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery, the club have announced.

Wilshere, 26, had his operation on Monday morning after missing Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League win at Everton because of his injury, and now faces a period of rest before beginning his rehabilitation.

However, the Hammers’ head of medical Richard Collinge has revealed the procedure went well.

Good luck to the boys today! Lets do this lads ⚒⚒⚒ @westham pic.twitter.com/w89jsv86Sz — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) September 16, 2018

In a statement on the club’s official website, Collinge said: “Jack underwent successful surgery in London on Monday morning for a minor ongoing ankle issue. The surgeon was happy with the procedure and all went as planned.

“We envisage he will only need a relatively short period of rest and will then start his rehabilitation. Jack is focused and determined to get back training and playing as soon as possible.”

The confirmation came amid speculation that Wilshere could be facing up to six weeks out of action.

Wilshere started the first four games of the season for West Ham after his switch from Arsenal (Nigel French/PA)

That would come as a blow to a man whose career to date has been punctuated by injuries.

Wilshere arrived at the London Stadium in July after ending his 17-year association with Arsenal and started his new club’s first four games of the campaign.

He did so desperate to prove his worth once again after missing out on the England squad for this summer’s World Cup finals despite making 38 appearances for the Gunners last season.

- Press Association