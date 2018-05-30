Jack O'Donoghue a long-term absentee for Munster after knee surgery

Munster's Jack O'Donoghue is facing a long-term absence after having knee surgery.

The loose forward suffered ligament damage in the Reds' PRO14 semi-final defeat to Leinster earlier this month.

O'Donoghue underwent surgery last week for the knee ligament injury.

He's expected to follow a long-term rehabilitation programme.

Others continuing to rehab are Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Chris Farrell (knee), Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder) and Stephen Archer (pec).

Munster have also confirmed that prop Jeremy Loughman has signed a new one-year contract.

- Digital desk