Jack Cooney looks set to take Westmeath managerial role

Westmeath are on the verge of appointing a first Lake County native since 1992 as football manager.

Jack Cooney's name has been put forward to succeed Colin Kelly, who quit after just after barely nine-months in charge.

Cooney was a selector when Westmeath won their first Leinster title under Páidí Ó Sé in 2004, having also represented the county as a player.

His appointment is due to be confirmed at a County Board meeting on Wednesday week.

- Digital Desk