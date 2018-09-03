Jack Cooney looks set to take Westmeath managerial role
Westmeath are on the verge of appointing a first Lake County native since 1992 as football manager.
Jack Cooney's name has been put forward to succeed Colin Kelly, who quit after just after barely nine-months in charge.
Cooney was a selector when Westmeath won their first Leinster title under Páidí Ó Sé in 2004, having also represented the county as a player.
His appointment is due to be confirmed at a County Board meeting on Wednesday week.
- Digital Desk
