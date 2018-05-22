'I've never seen anything like it': Racing presenter shows nerves of steel to capture loose horse

At The Races presenter Hayley Moore sent social media into a frenzy this afternoon with her heroic manoeuvre to capture a loose horse at Chepstow.

Moore, daughter of trainer, Gary, and brother to Ryan, who is regarded as the best jockey in the world by many, was working at the Welsh venue as the on-course reporter.

After one furlong of the Bet And Watch At 188bet.co.uk Handicap, the David Evans-trained Give Em A Clump stumbled and unseated his rider Fran Berry.

At the conclusion of the race, the horse came haring down the track with several people diving out of its path. However, Moore showed nerves of steel to stand in its way.

While the three-year-old Give Em A Clump did slow down, it was not enough to prevent Moore being knocked to ground - but she somehow managed to keep hold of the reins.

Without even dusting herself down, she went on to unsaddle the gelding before returning to her day job.

Moore, who used to be an amateur rider before her career as a broadcaster took off, made light of the situation when back on air.

"They'll have to put the divot back in, but luckily it's on the jumps track so they'll have time to get the truck on the track!" she said.

Unbelievable scenes at Chepstow. Atheraces presenter Hayley Moore catches a loose horse charging towards her at 35mph, gets smashed in the face and knocked over, gets up and takes off the saddle and then coolly conducts interview with winning rider. — Brian Flanagan (@BHDFlanagan) May 22, 2018

@AtTheRaces please thank Hayley - best laugh I’ve had in ages 😂 wouldn’t expect anything less from a Moore 💪 — Pat Smullen (@patjsmullen) May 22, 2018

- PA