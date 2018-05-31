It’s time for the Everton players to show what they’re made of, says Coleman

Seamus Coleman has called on Everton’s players to halt the managerial merry-go-round at Goodison Park following the appointment of Marco Silva.

Coleman has seen David Moyes, the man who bought him from Sligo Rovers in January 2009, Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce depart inside the last five years and admits he and his team-mates need to stand up and be counted.

The full-back is currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, and that has given him a chance to ask team-mate David Meyler, who worked with Silva at Hull, about the Portuguese.

Coleman said: “David Meyler has had him and said he’s a great manager, so it’s up to us now at the club to kick on and try to do really well because we’re chopping and changing managers quite a lot, so it’s up to the players now to step up and make sure this manager stays in the job.

“It’s always very easy for us players to hide behind managers. We have had three or four now and maybe we get away with a bit of the stick that’s flying around because it’s always on the manager’s toes, whether that be Roberto, Ronald, Sam, Moyesy before that.

“It’s about time us players now step up to the plate. We’ve not been close to winning something for a long time and at Everton that’s what we want, that’s what I want.

“I’ve been there a long time and, if I leave without having won anything, I’ll be very disappointed. As a group of players, no matter who the manager is, we need to take responsibility.”

Meyler spoke warmly of his time with Silva at the KCOM Stadium and backed his style to suit Coleman’s game in particular.

The former Sunderland man said: “I said to Seamus he’ll be brilliant for Everton. In the time I worked with him, the six months, he was fantastic, really enjoyable, his analysis of everything, the way he wants to play.

“He’ll encourage Seamus, he’ll make Seamus and even better player and Seamus will thoroughly enjoy working with him.”

Everton will hope Silva’s arrival will help to placate fans who lost patience with the style of football played under predecessor Allardyce and to target the Premier League’s top six, something Coleman believes is a realistic aim.

He said: “The top six have been great. They have top players, top managers and it’s going to be very hard to break that.

“We have always been probably short financially and it looks like we’re starting to get that back now, so we have to aim for trying to break that top six because that’s where you want to be.

“You want to be up challenging there and going on last season, we were a little bit off that. But with the new manager coming in and maybe new players, it can be an exciting time again.”

