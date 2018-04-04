'It’s been a bad year so far' but Austin Gleeson insists he'll be fit for Munster opener

By John Fogarty

Austin Gleeson has allayed fears he might miss Waterford’s Munster SHC opener against Clare on May 27.

The 2016 hurler of the year was forced off with a hamstring problem after just 14 minutes of Mount Sion’s championship win over Roanmore on Saturday. The injury should sideline him for the rest of the month.

“I was just running out and whatever way I leaned off it was popping. I don’t know how bad is it as it is still inflamed but we’ll know in the next few days when I get a scan done. It’s not as bad as it was but it’s a few weeks anyway.”

Gleeson had missed the relegation play-off defeat to Cork with an ankle difficulty. “Against Clare, a stud pierced through the skin and it ended up getting infected. It’s been a bad year so far!

“The Tipperary game I had my right quad, the Clare game with my ankle, I missed the Cork game and in my first time back playing the hamstring went.

“I haven’t had that many injuries but three already this year is a bit of a disaster but we’ll keep working away in the gym. There’s a rower and a skier in the gym we use to try and keep the fitness up.”

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.